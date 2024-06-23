Chilly reception for “anarcho-capitalist” Milei

Before Scholz, only four heads of state and government have received Milei since he took office six months ago: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italy's head of government Giorgia Meloni, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and Pope Francis as head of state of the Vatican. Due to ideological differences, Milei skipped the usual trips for Argentinian presidents to important neighboring countries such as Brazil and Chile. He has already been to the USA several times - but without an appointment at the White House. Instead, he met with Tesla boss Elon Musk and former President Trump.