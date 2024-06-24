European Championship: Croatia against Italy from 9pm LIVE

The Croatians conceded a last-minute equalizer to draw 2-2 with Albania on Wednesday and are therefore bottom of the group with one point ahead of their clash with the Squadra Azzurra. Even if a draw could be enough to secure third place in the group - the Albanians are unlikely to win against Spain - the two points the Croatians would have would probably not be enough to progress to the knockout phase. Never before has a team qualified for the round of 16 with just two points. Conversely, Italy would be second in the group with a draw with a certain degree of probability and would definitely progress. Even a defeat would only mean certain elimination if the Albanians beat Spain.