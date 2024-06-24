Group B showdown
European Championship: Croatia against Italy from 9pm LIVE
Third matchday at the European Championship: Croatia face Italy. The game kicks off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
While the Spaniards, who have already qualified for the last 16 of the European Championship in Germany as winners of Group B, will take on the underdogs Albania in Düsseldorf, Italy and Croatia will battle it out for promotion in the parallel match in Leipzig today. The teams have been licking their wounds in recent days: both lost to Spain and had no chance. However, Italy at least have a win against the Albanians in their luggage.
The Croatians conceded a last-minute equalizer to draw 2-2 with Albania on Wednesday and are therefore bottom of the group with one point ahead of their clash with the Squadra Azzurra. Even if a draw could be enough to secure third place in the group - the Albanians are unlikely to win against Spain - the two points the Croatians would have would probably not be enough to progress to the knockout phase. Never before has a team qualified for the round of 16 with just two points. Conversely, Italy would be second in the group with a draw with a certain degree of probability and would definitely progress. Even a defeat would only mean certain elimination if the Albanians beat Spain.
"Little Italy" has no chance against Spain
Given this starting position, it is clear that the pressure is higher for Croatia. But pressure for the Italians comes from home after the defeat against the "Furia roja", against whom the Blues only lost 0:1 but had no chance: the "Gazzetta dello Sport" called Luciano Spalletti's team "little Italy", the "Corriere dello Sport" called for a "reset". In the end, the result only told half the story. Spain scored 20 times on the Italian goal - including numerous high-caliber goals - while Italy scored four times on the Spanish goal.
Not a single attempt was dangerous. Spalletti complained that his players were not fresh enough and wondered whether they needed more rest after the non-stop Spanish attacks, in which the Italians looked like they were chasing shadows for almost the entire match.
"We can't go into the game with fear," said Gianluigi Buffon, team manager of the Italian squadra. "We have to regain confidence and trust in ourselves," demanded the former world champion. The game against Spain "was a setback that we didn't expect", admitted Buffon. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in particular, who prevented a much higher defeat with numerous strong saves, was frustrated: "We are angry, but we should use that for the last game. We still have our fate in our own hands," demanded the captain.
The Italians know that the Croatians are still capable. "Croatia are strong, they have experience and many players with quality, so we have to be careful," warned defender Matteo Darmian.
Dalic: "The knockout phase begins for us now"
Meanwhile, their team boss Zlatko Dalic is aware of Croatia's problems. "We lack aggression. We are often too far away from the ball and our opponents," he criticized. "Our players are getting older and the outcome of the tournament is completely open," Dalic also had to admit. Nevertheless, the 57-year-old announced defiantly: "The knockout phase starts for us now, so let's get on with it."
Particularly difficult for the Croatians are the sleepy starts they have made so far. They conceded three goals in the first half against Spain and were 1-0 down after eleven minutes against Albania. The Croatians' technical ability is not in question - after all, they even dominated possession against Spain - but they are finding it difficult to build up the necessary pressure in the final third of the attack.
Dalic continues to rely on experience: midfielder Luka Modric (38), Ivan Perisic (35) and striker Andrej Kramaric (33) are proof that the team boss continues to trust his experienced key players, who have served him so well in the past. The question is whether it is one tournament too many for the former heroes this time - although similar thoughts were already being expressed before Qatar. "The World Cup was two years ago and our players are slowly getting older. The tournament showed us that it's difficult for everyone," Dalic summed up.
