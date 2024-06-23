Excitement at the European Championships
“Shouldn’t happen!” Big worries about Ronaldo
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has commented on the selfie hype surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch at Dortmund stadium with words of warning. "That shouldn't happen on the pitch," said the 50-year-old after his team's 3-0 win over Turkey at the European Football Championship.
"Yes, I'm worried," emphasized Martinez after the incidents. "We were lucky today. But you never know the intentions of people who do things like that."
Appeal to fans
"You should also send a message to the fans: It's not the right way." Several fans stormed onto the pitch on Saturday during and after the game to take a selfie with superstar Ronaldo. The boy who tried it first was even rewarded with a photo and a Ronaldo smile. The 39-year-old was annoyed at imitators.
Silva: "That's simply the price"
Team-mate Bernardo Silva takes a more relaxed view of the actions. "It's just the price you pay for being so recognized in the world of soccer," says the goalscorer and player of the match. "It's great to have him with us. I wasn't worried about him." It was just a bit annoying when the game had to be stopped.
Steward tackles Ramos
Portugal striker Gonçalo Ramos felt the consequences of uninvited guests on the pitch. After the final whistle, the 23-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain was knocked over by a steward who slipped and ran after a fan.
