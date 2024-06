SPIEGEL author Heike Kleen recently wrote a column about it: "I admit: there's something to it. (...) And it would be dishonest to dismiss such behavior. (...) I understand every woman who wants to protect herself with an alpha male." Kleen interprets this new (old) femininity as healthy pragmatism. "Anyone who bears, gives birth to and nurses (sic!) children has a certain interest in ensuring their survival as well as their own." So in plain language, Ms. Kleen, does this mean that working women who also manage the household and raise children are not in a position to ensure their "own survival"?