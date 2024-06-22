Grinning petrol station robber lost his laughter

The robber entered the Shell petrol station on the corner of Salzburger Straße and Wiener Straße in Linz shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday night. He came in laughing and unmasked, but then took a knife about 15 centimeters long out of his pocket and held it in front of the petrol station employee, a 25-year-old Afghan from Linz. "Give me everything from the till or I'll hurt you," the robber threatened in broken German.