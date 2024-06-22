Robbery fails
Grinning petrol station robber lost his laughter
To put it politely, he was ill-prepared: A robber entered a petrol station in Linz without a mask or gloves and pulled out a knife he had brought with him. But the petrol station attendant was not intimidated by this and the threats and grabbed the knife himself. And apparently made more of an impression!
The robber entered the Shell petrol station on the corner of Salzburger Straße and Wiener Straße in Linz shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday night. He came in laughing and unmasked, but then took a knife about 15 centimeters long out of his pocket and held it in front of the petrol station employee, a 25-year-old Afghan from Linz. "Give me everything from the till or I'll hurt you," the robber threatened in broken German.
Cutter knife was within reach
However, the petrol station employee remained unimpressed and grabbed a cutter knife lying in the checkout area and threatened the robber. The robber fled on foot and without any loot in an unknown direction.
This is what the robber looks like
The police are now looking for clues about the "laughing robber": The man spoke broken German, was about 25 years old, is about 175 centimeters tall, slim, has short black hair and a southern-looking skin type. He was wearing a brown-green hooded jacket, blue jeans and blue sneakers. Information to any police station or the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office on 059133 40 3333.
