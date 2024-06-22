Historic comeback! Are there NHL miracles now?

Dominant from the start

The Oilers dominated game six from the start and recorded a shot ratio of 11:2 in the first period. One of these shots found its way into the opposing goal: after a strong pass from Draisaitl (21st assist in the play-offs), Warren Foegele scored to make it 1:0 (7th). Zach Hyman made it 3:0 shortly before the second break (39'). The third period was similar to the second: Florida went on the attack, Edmonton defended strongly and could rely on goalie Stuart Skinner. He only had to reach behind him once when Aleksander Barkov scored to make it 1:3 (42').