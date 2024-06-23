“You just buy everything he tells you!”

It was a really great season, but we ran out of steam a bit in the second half of the season, we had too many fluctuations in performance, we weren't on the pitch for ten to 20 minutes. Nevertheless, it was a great learning process, most of the players were playing men's soccer for the first time," says captain Philipp Hosiner, looking back on his first season with his Young Violets in the Ostliga. The Violets finished in eighth place, on Monday the Young Violets, like the "Erste", will start their preparation with the performance tests, the 35-year-old is on track in the coaching course, in November the final exam for the B license is due. Stephan Helm, who now forms Austrias coaching duo with Christian Wegleitner, previously coached the Violets for four months. "He's a great guy and a very good person. I was really impressed by his footballing know-how, Stephan hasn't been in the soccer business forever, but he already has a lot of experience. He is very good at communicating his idea of soccer, and the young players have also progressed a lot," says Hosiner.