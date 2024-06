Worker was buried under plastic granulate

At 9 am on Friday, a 56-year-old North Macedonian from Wels was filling an approximately 1.60-meter-high inlet hopper with plastic granulate weighing around 800 kilograms, which was in a big pack. The worker used a forklift to lift the big pack over the hopper and climbed over the forklift onto the inlet screen in the hopper. He then cut open the big pack, whereupon, for reasons as yet unexplained, all the granulate spilled out and buried him underneath.