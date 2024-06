Women from Graz travel to England in the 19th century

As is so often the case, it all started quite innocently: It was 2005, and Eva Tieber and Julia Mondre went to the movies to see the film adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice". Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet was to prove fateful: The two girlfriends were absolutely enthralled by the fashion, the history, the Regency era, the author Jane Austen. "She is an inspiration, even today," says Mondre. "She decided against marriage, which would have secured her family financially, and in favor of writing. She was ahead of her time."