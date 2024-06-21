Lower house artist enchanted Alaba and Wimmer

Stressful times and an anniversary goal

But Bachleitner never gets bored. It was only in the spring that the long-term absentee celebrated his comeback for Salzburg League club Kuchl. He immediately celebrated the championship title with them, including a record number of points. Although he tore a ligament in his ankle and tore his syndesmosis ligament shortly before the end of the season, he played in the final in Siezenheim and scored his club's 100th goal of the season in the 4-0 win that secured the title. "It doesn't get any better than that!"