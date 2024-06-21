Surprise for the stars
Lower house artist enchanted Alaba and Wimmer
Long Covid forced Salzburg's lower house kicker Christopher Bachleitner to take a long break. The artistically talented Kuchl player used this to reorient himself. And has been delighting soccer stars with his creations ever since.
Nicolas Seiwald, Benni Pichler, Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic and Xavi Simons - the 24-year-old from Salzburg has already surprised them all with his works of art. Shortly before the start of the EURO, two more players were added to the list. His kicker contacts via his club Kuchl towards the ÖFB team started the slide. "Patrick Wimmer was my first official commission. His wife asked me to make him something for his birthday," reveals Bachleitner.
No sooner said than done. For his birthday, he turned up at "Wimmsi's" home without further ado and presented him with a painting and personalized shoes. "He was completely surprised. We then sat together for a few hours," says the lower-half footballer.
It was on to the final test match before the European Championship. A few days later, Bachleitner visited the ÖFB team at their hotel in Vienna, where he presented David Alaba with his first picture. "It was my first picture ever. The iconic cheer with the folding chair wasn't actually intended for the handover," says the artist. Austria's most successful club footballer of all time was amazed: "I love it!"
Competition on social media
Bachleitner seized the opportunity to launch a giveaway campaign on his Instagram account(_bachi.21) in collaboration with friends, Viennese influencers. Anyone who likes, follows or comments has the chance to win ÖFB jerseys signed by Alaba, folding chairs and posters of the painting. "I already have other commissions in the bag. But I can't say anything official about them yet," explains Bachleitner.
Basically, the working time per unique piece is one month. There are also expensive custom designs. This includes picture frames with LED lights and certain synthetic resins. "I only really make shoes for friends, for example. The average consumer simply can't and won't afford something like that."
Stressful times and an anniversary goal
But Bachleitner never gets bored. It was only in the spring that the long-term absentee celebrated his comeback for Salzburg League club Kuchl. He immediately celebrated the championship title with them, including a record number of points. Although he tore a ligament in his ankle and tore his syndesmosis ligament shortly before the end of the season, he played in the final in Siezenheim and scored his club's 100th goal of the season in the 4-0 win that secured the title. "It doesn't get any better than that!"
The first few seconds when the picture is turned around. That's the greatest confirmation for me.
Christopher Bachleitner über die Reaktionen auf seine Werke.
There's no break this summer. I have a time-consuming move coming up in my private life. Bachleitner also traveled with the family of team player Matthias Seidl to the EURO opener in Düsseldorf against France. "You're on the train for half a day, three quarters of a day," he grins.
For Bachleitner, the best thing about his largely unpaid work so far: "The first few seconds when the picture is turned around. Most people can't believe it. That is the greatest confirmation for me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.