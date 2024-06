Fixed! Flavio Briatore is back in Formula 1

After "Crashgate" came the ban

The Italian once led Michael Schumacher to his first two world championship titles in the premier class as team principal of Benetton. In 2009, he lost his job as team principal of the now Renault racing team and was banned from all Formula 1 activities due to his alleged involvement in the "Crashgate" scandal. However, Briatore himself has always maintained his innocence and the ban has long since been lifted.