Cell phone allowed while cycling according to court

Although an amendment to the law only came into force this year, which tightened the ban on cell phones at the wheel, this does not apply to bicycles and e-scooters. ÖAMTC lawyer Matthias Wolf criticizes: "The law is often vague and is therefore very strained by the courts." The law is stricter when it comes to driving: even if you are only holding your cell phone in your hand, you have to pay 100 euros, according to a high court.