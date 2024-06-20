Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"The law is vague"

Cell phone allowed while cycling according to court

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 19:00

Cycling into a planned square with his cell phone in his hand. While any car driver would have paid a lot of money, a Viennese simply cycled on happily - he didn't get fined. This is because the Vienna Administrative Court ruled that simply holding a cell phone is permitted.

comment0 Kommentare

Hands off the cell phone at the wheel - not only is it one of the most common causes of accidents, it can also be quite expensive for drivers, cyclists and the like. But not for a Viennese man who was riding his bike in the evening at the end of last June with his cell phone in his left hand.

Administrative Court rules in favor of cyclist
He cycled into the middle of a police square - 50 euros please, they said. However, the man did not want to pay, as he had neither made a call nor used his cell phone. He was simply waiting for his girlfriend to call. The case went to the Vienna Administrative Court, which ruled: "Merely holding a cell phone while cycling does not constitute an administrative offense." The Viennese therefore does not have to pay.

Zitat Icon

When the ban on cell phones in motor vehicles was tightened this year, the application to bicycles and e-scooters was apparently forgotten.

(Bild: ÖAMTC/Postl)

ÖAMTC-Jurist Matthias Wolf

Bild: ÖAMTC/Postl

Although an amendment to the law only came into force this year, which tightened the ban on cell phones at the wheel, this does not apply to bicycles and e-scooters. ÖAMTC lawyer Matthias Wolf criticizes: "The law is often vague and is therefore very strained by the courts." The law is stricter when it comes to driving: even if you are only holding your cell phone in your hand, you have to pay 100 euros, according to a high court.

Even if this is not the case when cycling, Wolf warns: "Distraction is a frequent cause of accidents and leads to terrible accidents." So it's better to put your cell phone down completely.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf