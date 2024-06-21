“Had to hide my sexuality for a very long time”

Bill's sexuality takes up a lot of space. We see him searching for new male acquaintances on dating apps and talking about ex-boyfriends: "I had to hide my sexuality for a long time," admits Kaulitz, who always has an outlandish style. Tom doesn't have fond memories of it either: "I saw Bill suffer." In the USA, he can now be whoever he wants. Nevertheless, he is still unsuccessfully looking for the love of his life: "I like to flirt, but I don't have anything steady." Unfortunately, he often falls for A***, another friend says: "He often goes for straight guys too, which of course doesn't work." It's a completely different story with Tom, of course - his wife, supermodel Heidi Klum, is only mentioned sparingly in the series, but says with a wink: "A twin rarely comes alone."