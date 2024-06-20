Shortage in Salzburg
Doctors wanted for compulsory schools: 36 vacancies
There is a shortage of doctors at Salzburg's compulsory schools: school medical examinations are no longer a matter of course. The SPÖ is calling for improvements.
The shortage of doctors has long been affecting Salzburg's compulsory schools: The understaffing already caused an outcry last year and an urgent parliamentary request from the SPÖ.
The causes are, on the one hand, the general shortage of doctors, but also salary differences compared to the same work at federal schools. Ruth Wagner from the school medical service of the Provincial Health Directorate: "Important preventative work is being carried out." Various checks are offered, from eye tests to vaccinations.
19 positions filled this year
The reassuring news: things are improving. This year, 19 school doctor positions have been filled. This means that all locations in the city and in Lungau are covered, one is missing in Tennengau, four in Pinzgau, five in Pongau and 26 schools in Flachau. "The situation has also improved because there is a new cooperation with the children's hospital in the city," says the office of Provincial Councillor Daniela Gutschi.
For critics, however, this is still far too slow. "Schools are the best place to start promoting health at an early age," says SPÖ MP Bettina Brandauer. A five-party motion was passed in the state parliament on Wednesday. The state government should ensure that school doctors are examined at least once a year and make it attractive for retired doctors to work in schools.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
