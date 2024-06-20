Doctors wanted for compulsory schools: 36 vacancies

19 positions filled this year

The reassuring news: things are improving. This year, 19 school doctor positions have been filled. This means that all locations in the city and in Lungau are covered, one is missing in Tennengau, four in Pinzgau, five in Pongau and 26 schools in Flachau. "The situation has also improved because there is a new cooperation with the children's hospital in the city," says the office of Provincial Councillor Daniela Gutschi.