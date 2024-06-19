"Hearts of the people"
Hamas invincible? Military contradicts Netanyahu
In an interview, an Israeli army spokesman has called for a political vision for the future of the Gaza Strip. His fear: the terrorist organization cannot be eliminated militarily.
"Hamas is an idea, it is a party. It is rooted in the hearts of the people. Anyone who thinks we can eliminate Hamas is mistaken," army spokesman Daniel Hagari told the Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 on Wednesday evening.
An alternative for Hamas must be found on a political level in order to replace it in the Gaza Strip, Hagari continued in the interview. Otherwise the Islamist terrorist organization would continue to exist, he warned. Talking about the destruction of Hamas was misleading the public, he said.
Contradiction with war aims
His statements also cast doubt on one of the government's declared war aims: to end Hamas' rule in the Gaza Strip and destroy its military capabilities. The army is "naturally committed to this", according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office following Hagari's comments.
Netanyahu has not yet presented a plan for the administration and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the end of the war - probably also to avoid offending his ultra-right coalition partners. They are pursuing goals such as highly controversial Israeli settlement construction in the Gaza Strip. However, Netanyahu's political survival depends on them.
Widespread criticism
Recently, the army has increasingly complained about the lack of a political strategy for the post-war period. Former General Benny Gantz recently left the war cabinet because the government had not drawn up a plan for a post-war order in the Gaza Strip.
Military spokesman Hagari also warned in the interview that it would not be possible to free all hostages held in the Gaza Strip through army operations. Efforts have been underway for months to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Hamas to release Israeli hostages through indirect negotiations.
