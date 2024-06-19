Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Poelten's Francis:

“I’m certainly not a normal investor”

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 17:21
His investment in second division club St. Pölten has been the subject of much discussion - now Australian financier Paul Francis has answered questions from the "Krone" newspaper. The 49-year-old wants to "get everyone on board" at the Traisen in future.
comment0 Kommentare

The transfer agreement will be signed at the end of June, when Paul Francis will officially become the new investor in second division club St. Pölten with a 49% stake. In the background, the Australian has long since shown his colors at the Traisen. Of course, after Wolfsburg's exit, the fear of a new fiasco is great among managers and fans. "With every change there is uncertainty. We don't want to change everything here, we want to help develop things," Francis assures the "Krone" during the site inspection. The 49-year-old is the CEO of the FC-32 Group, which will present further clubs in the coming months.

Paul Francis (right) in conversation with the "Krone". (Bild: Chris Thor)
Paul Francis (right) in conversation with the "Krone".
(Bild: Chris Thor)

"I'm certainly not a normal investor, I don't have a background in banking, I come from sport." Francis worked in management for Adidas and Nike and later worked as a performance consultant in the NFL and for various soccer clubs. "We have our own philosophy, we want to play attacking soccer." Aleksandar Gitsov is to get the club back on track and was confirmed as coach yesterday.

Gitsov is different
"We scouted all over Europe," says Francis, "he has approaches that others don't have and can get the maximum out of the players." Who sold themselves short last season. "The team is good, had a lot of bad luck with injuries," says Francis, who is well prepared for the new season. "But I'm not going to talk up any targets. This is a long-term project, we trust in the process."

Here to stay: Paul Francis. (Bild: Chris Thor)
Here to stay: Paul Francis.
(Bild: Chris Thor)

And in the long term? "We can become a top 5 club in Austria." The long-suffering fans are happy to hear that. "It shouldn't be the case that our home games feel like away games," he says, referring to the low stadium capacity. "We're looking at how we can help the fan club and are now getting everyone on board!" This also applies to the SKN women, who will now also play their home games in the NV Arena.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf