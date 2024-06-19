“I’m certainly not a normal investor”

The transfer agreement will be signed at the end of June, when Paul Francis will officially become the new investor in second division club St. Pölten with a 49% stake. In the background, the Australian has long since shown his colors at the Traisen. Of course, after Wolfsburg's exit, the fear of a new fiasco is great among managers and fans. "With every change there is uncertainty. We don't want to change everything here, we want to help develop things," Francis assures the "Krone" during the site inspection. The 49-year-old is the CEO of the FC-32 Group, which will present further clubs in the coming months.