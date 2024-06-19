Alarm: Church is losing more and more importance

"What is pleasantly surprising is that the under-30s are more religious than the 30 to 50-year-olds," analyzes project manager Manuela Reicht, who also sees this result as an opportunity. Because, to put it bluntly, Catholics are still a long way from losing their faith. The faithful want "their" church to change and have a long wish list for the bishop: three out of four respondents expect more commitment to peace in the world. Two thirds call for more commitment to social justice. And 60 percent demand offers "to keep pace with the changes in society".