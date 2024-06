Official: FC Pinzgau’s Eder becomes a “Red Devil”

What the "Krone" had already reported was confirmed on Tuesday: Moritz Eder is moving from the Regionalliga West to GAK in the Bundesliga. The right-back joins from FC Pinzgau Saalfelden and signs a two-year contract in Graz with the option of a further year. "Moritz Eder has already trained with us twice during the international break and impressed us. We see him as a promising player who has already gained experience in professional soccer. He has already left school and the army behind him and, as he was born in 2003, still meets the criteria for the ÖFB youth pot. He is a versatile young player who we are looking forward to," said sporting director Dieter Elsneg in a club statement.