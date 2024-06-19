Hungarian Christian Democrats resign from EPP

Fidesz party no longer a member either

Fidesz had already left the EPP in 2021 after many years of disputes and has been looking for European allies ever since. Most recently, it had set its sights on the Group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which includes the Fratelli d'Italia party of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Polish opposition party PiS (Law and Justice). However, some MEPs are said to have threatened to leave if the Hungarian ruling party were to be admitted.