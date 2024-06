High UV radiation due to climate change damages eyes

Look for the CE mark

When buying sunglasses, it is essential to look for the CE marking, which offers 100% UV protection. An underestimated risk is the so-called scattered radiation, which can account for up to 40 percent of UV exposure. Be careful, this also occurs in the shade and can damage the eyes. The Federal Guild Master of Opticians and Contact Lens Opticians, Markus Gschweidl, therefore recommends wearing sunglasses even when it is cloudy.