Meeting with Kim
Putin arrives in North Korea for state visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in North Korea for a two-day state visit against the backdrop of his war of aggression against Ukraine. The Kremlin leader was received at the airport by North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un. According to observers, the two-day visit will also focus on further arms deliveries from Pyongyang, which Moscow intends to use in its war against Ukraine.
The main part of the visit begins on Wednesday. The day begins with a meeting between the two heads of state on Kim Il Sung Square, the urban and symbolic center of Pyongyang. Long negotiations are then planned, first in pairs, then on a larger scale. In addition to several joint meals, a wreath-laying ceremony and a joint concert visit have also been announced.
Kim visits Russia
The last time Putin was in North Korea was in 2000, when he was received by Kim's father, Kim Yong Il. After a long break in relations, relations have recently been significantly strengthened - not least because of the war. For example, Putin received Kim in Russia's Far East last fall.
According to information from the White House, the delivery of North Korean missiles and artillery ammunition to Russia, which Moscow is using in the war, was agreed. In return, the transfer of key military technologies to Pyongyang, which is subject to international sanctions due to its nuclear program, is also suspected. Both countries have denied any such cooperation.
NATO wants to expand partnerships in the Pacific region
With regard to Putin's visit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear how important he considers the expansion of cooperation between the Atlantic military alliance and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Putin's visit to North Korea shows and confirms the very close ties between Russia and authoritarian states such as North Korea, but also China and Iran, Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday. These states were supporting Russia's war aggression against Ukraine and fueling it. "This also shows that our security is not regional. It is global."
What happens in Europe is important for Asia - and what happens in Asia is important for Europe. "The idea that we can divide security into regional arenas no longer works. Everything is intertwined and therefore we need to tackle these challenges together." There is also concern that Russia is providing technology for the missile and nuclear programs of these countries. This is another reason why cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region will be further strengthened at the NATO summit in Washington in July, Stoltenberg emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
