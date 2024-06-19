“His journey is certainly far from over”

Which is why Como also took up the option to buy, paying a total of 1.8 million euros to Austria. Braunöder made 97 appearances for the professionals, scoring four goals and making his debut on 26 January 2021 in a 4-0 win against Admira. "I've known Matthias since he was a child, my son went to school and the LAZ with him. I'm extremely happy, it's an honor for all of us that an Austria child has made it into a top 5 league. This success also belongs to his whole family, who have always given him top support. One thing is for sure, his path is far from over and is just as exemplary for our talents who have their sights set on the dream of becoming a professional footballer," said a delighted Chief Financial Officer Harald Zagiczek.