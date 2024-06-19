Criticism from municipalities
Schnöll’s ticket plan for tourists faces headwinds
Tourists to pay for free public transport in Salzburg. Several tourist resorts across the country are not happy with the mobility tax.
Free public transport for all guests in Salzburg, paid for by a mobility levy collected with the local tax. This is the plan of ÖVP provincial deputy leader Stefan Schnöll, with which he wants to encourage tourists to travel by public transport. Initially, the mobility contribution will be 50 cents per overnight stay, rising to 1.10 euros from July 2027.
"The hope is that many people will then not travel by car in the first place," says Schnöll. The local tax is also to be increased as part of the reform, at the request of many tourism associations. However, some tourist resorts are not happy about the mobility tax, on the contrary. "Our guests don't need this at all. This forced gratification is not good," says Wolfgang Breitfuß from the Saalbach-Hinterglemm tourism association.
He represents an alliance of tourist resorts that are all against the mobility tax. These include several tourism associations from the three mountain regions. For example Obertauern, Hochkönig, Saalachtal, Rauris, Katschberg and Bramberg. They have issued a negative opinion on the draft law and are appealing to the provincial government not to pass the law.
The provincial deputy wants to stick to his plan
Another point of criticism is that they were not involved in the drafting of the measure. The office of Schnöll, who is currently ill, says that not all, but several associations were involved. The comments are now being reviewed.
"We are taking the feedback seriously," says a spokesperson. It is quite possible that the law will not be passed until the fall instead of July. However, Schnöll wants to stick to the basic plan of making guests pay for the use of public transport.
