Schnöll’s ticket plan for tourists faces headwinds

"The hope is that many people will then not travel by car in the first place," says Schnöll. The local tax is also to be increased as part of the reform, at the request of many tourism associations. However, some tourist resorts are not happy about the mobility tax, on the contrary. "Our guests don't need this at all. This forced gratification is not good," says Wolfgang Breitfuß from the Saalbach-Hinterglemm tourism association.