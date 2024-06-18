Announced killing
Junkie threatened firefighters after European Championship match
27-year-old allegedly injured two firefighters in Mondsee. He is also said to have threatened the emergency services with a firearm. They had to barricade themselves in front of him. When the police arrived, there was no trace of the suspect, he had apparently gone into hiding. The search for the man is ongoing.
"I'll shoot you with my 9-millimeter" - this is how a known junkie is said to have threatened five firefighters in Mondsee on Tuesday night, who were still washing down their frustration about Austria's European Championship premiere against France at the depot shortly after midnight.
Scrounged a cigarette
The 27-year-old had first stumbled over the barrier by the cycle path, then approached the Florianis and begged them for a cigarette. The good-natured firefighters gave the moocher the "Tschick" he wanted, but when it fell out of his hand, the situation escalated.
According to the fire department - we spoke to the local commander - he bent down, then came back up and hit two comrades with a bag containing a power bank. They were so badly injured that they were later taken to hospital by the ambulance service.
Rabiators locked out
In the meantime, the firefighters barricaded themselves in the depot. The 27-year-old is said to have damaged the door and then kicked the bumper off a parked car.
In itself, the night-time brawl would be classed as folklore in a rural community, but the drug user is also said to have threatened to kill the firefighters and claimed that he had a nine-millimetre pistol with him.
House search
This gun threat led to a major police operation. However, the suspect - who is being investigated for aggravated coercion - made off before the law enforcement officers arrived. He was also not found during a house search.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
