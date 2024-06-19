Shady team from the petrol station

The branch manager was ill, so the responsibility for running the petrol station fell on the now accused deputy. But the 35-year-old acted recklessly. Not only did she leave the safe key or money she was supposed to take to the bank lying around. In order to cope with the stressful job, she makes daily drafts before she goes to the bank. This was also the case at the beginning of the year.

Defendant claims innocence

A fatal mistake, as it turns out. Because suddenly three daily lottery tickets and the hefty sum of around 20,660 euros are missing. Suspicion quickly falls on the defendant accused of embezzlement. Although she admits to having acted negligently by delaying the deposits, she maintains her innocence with regard to the embezzlement. She later claimed to the police and the court that she had not even noticed the three missing daily lottery tickets. When asked by Judge Christoph Stadler where the money might have gone, she speculates in the direction of two work colleagues. "One of them was only with us for three months. He was previously in prison."