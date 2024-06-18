After the defeat in France
Stranzl: “It’s also a question of quality”
Martin Stranzl - who played for Stuttgart, Spartak Moscow and Gladbach, among others - was also an integral part of the ÖFB team for years. In the "Krone", the 44-year-old spoke about Austria's 0:1 defeat against France at the EURO in Germany.
The 0:1 against the 2018 world champions has left its mark. Austria's national team must recharge their batteries and get the defeat out of their heads quickly.
Austria's long-serving team defender (56 appearances) Martin Stranzl was present in Düsseldorf and analyzes the defeat against France in the "Krone".
Austria's performance: "Basically, it was quite good. Although it has to be said that we were never really able to bring our strengths to the pitch. In other words, a few crucial details were missing or didn't work out to really beat a team like France. The self-sacrificing performance was there, the fight was there right to the end. That was great and shows that our lads are absolute fighters who leave their hearts on the pitch.
But the pressing moments were few and far between, although that has a lot to do with the class of the French. And when we did open up the odd space - offensively - we unfortunately took too long. Our build-up play was often too slow and the spaces that opened up were quickly closed down.
We also had a few 'hello wake-up moments' where we made empty meters. That played into France's hands.
Ex-Teamkicker Martin Stranzl
We also had a few 'hello guard moments' where we made empty meters. That played into France's hands and cost them immense energy. Unfortunately, we also lacked depth and mobility in the final line. The game was too static, I would have liked to have seen more courage to take risks in order to make our opponents nervous."
France's strengths: "They simply know what to do - and it felt like they always did. There's no need to talk about France's quality, it's simply brutal. They also adapted extremely well to our game right from the start. When we overloaded the center, they passed to the side. They had a speed advantage there with Mbappe and Dembele, which allowed them to spread the pitch. They also cleverly waited for the right moment to pass, which allowed us to run into the 'Leo' again and again.
They also always found an answer to a high tackle, something I hadn't seen from the opponents before. Even though France didn't have the best day, it was a composed performance and they knew what was needed. Les Bleus' performances have a lot to do with routine and experience. That's what characterizes a top nation and is ultimately also a question of quality."
What needs to improve: "It's difficult to generalize. France has one of the best teams in the world, with many exceptional players. But focusing on your own strengths is important, little things are crucial in the end. I would like to see us reward ourselves more for the effort we put in. We mustn't let ourselves be lured out of the block - because then we'll have to reel off even more meters, close gaps - at the expense of compactness. Laimer and Sabitzer, who normally direct our play and take control of the game, were not as present as usual.
But I believe that the two leading players can still be decisive in this EURO. And we have to be calmer in phases of possession - and recognize the transition moment better and then exploit it. And most importantly: take advantage of the opportunities that arise. We need such Baumi situations in front of goal more often - but then we also have to exploit them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
