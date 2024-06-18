Actress Anouk Aimée dead at 92

Much-loved actress

The actress, who was born Nicole Dreyfus on April 27, 1932, lived up to her name Aimée - the beloved. She was one of the few international stars who were held in high esteem by professionals, critics and the public alike. How did she get her pseudonym? The French poet Jacques Prevert, whom she had met in her first films, suggested she call herself as he saw her, as a popular and much-loved actress. And Anouk goes back to her first major role in "The House Under the Sea". "I internalized that name very quickly and that's why I thought it was a memorable pseudonym," said the Paris-born Frenchwoman.