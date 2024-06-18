Experience Rod Stewart live in the Stadthalle

British rock star Rod Stewart, known for his distinctive voice and rousing stage shows, will be performing his greatest hits on this evening. Songs such as "The First Cut Is The Deepest", "Some Guys Have All The Luck" and "Sailing" are on the program as well as his own classics "Maggie May", "Baby Jane" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?". At 79 years old, Sir Rod still sweeps across the stage full of verve and provides unforgettable moments.