Experience Rod Stewart live in the Stadthalle

Experience the legendary Rod Stewart live at the Wiener Stadthalle! On July 2, 2024, the British rock star will be making a guest appearance in Vienna as part of his "One Last Time" tour, and the "Krone" is giving away 15x2 tickets for this unforgettable concert. Take your chance and secure the coveted tickets!
British rock star Rod Stewart, known for his distinctive voice and rousing stage shows, will be performing his greatest hits on this evening. Songs such as "The First Cut Is The Deepest", "Some Guys Have All The Luck" and "Sailing" are on the program as well as his own classics "Maggie May", "Baby Jane" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?". At 79 years old, Sir Rod still sweeps across the stage full of verve and provides unforgettable moments.
Rod Stewart has already delivered numerous memorable performances in Austria, and he promises a great show this time too. As the musician revealed to the "Krone", he always sleeps in the same hotel in Vienna where Winston Churchill once stayed - a cherished tradition for the superstar.
Experience an unforgettable evening full of music and emotion with Rod Stewart. The "Krone" is giving away 15x2 tickets for the sold-out concert on July 2 at the Wiener Stadthalle. Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you will be there live when the British rocker gets the Stadthalle shaking. The closing date for entries is June 26, 23:59.
