Pedagogical training comes to rural region



Financial support also possible

In November, up to 22 interested people can take part in the first course in Obervellach and Winklern. Further training courses are planned. The course costs a good 3000 euros, for which men and women can now apply here and also find further information. Financial assistance is available from the Women's Education Fund. "It's a win-win situation. The course instructors, who are already working as teachers, also come from the valley and can earn some extra money," says Lagger-Pöllinger happily: "This offer makes life in the countryside more attractive and easier for many."