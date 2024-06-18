Childcare for young children
Pedagogical training comes to rural region
Long journeys to training and the associated stress are a thing of the past in the Möll and Drau valleys: teachers are now being trained in rural areas.
Bringing education to rural areas is currently being strongly promoted in Upper Carinthia. Back in May, a pilot project was presented by the AMS and the state of Carinthia in Obervellach. As reported, various training courses are offered locally there. Now another project is set to improve educational opportunities in the region - especially for women. "Discussions after a tour of the valley showed how important further and advanced educational training would be in our area," says Marika Lagger-Pöllinger, Spittal district chairwoman of the SPÖ.
Long distances deter interested parties
There is a great deal of interest, especially among mothers who want to find their way into working life or are interested in a second educational path. "The demand for teachers is also strong here," says Lagger-Pöllinger: "But the long distances to training facilities in urban centers and the time involved unfortunately deter many women from taking the plunge."
For my training, I always drove 1.5 hours each way to Villach. The fact that the course is being offered in Mölltal is a relief for everyone.
Julia Lackner (27), Kleinkinderzieherin in Hl. Blut
New course in Mölltal
The idea of bringing the course for early childhood education and childminders to Mölltal was born in cooperation with the state's elementary education department, the Mölltal Family Forum (FamiliJa) association and personal trainer Wolfgang Herzog. "We want to make it as easy as possible for the participants, save them long travel times and make it possible for them to juggle work and private life," says Herzog.
Financial support also possible
In November, up to 22 interested people can take part in the first course in Obervellach and Winklern. Further training courses are planned. The course costs a good 3000 euros, for which men and women can now apply here and also find further information. Financial assistance is available from the Women's Education Fund. "It's a win-win situation. The course instructors, who are already working as teachers, also come from the valley and can earn some extra money," says Lagger-Pöllinger happily: "This offer makes life in the countryside more attractive and easier for many."
