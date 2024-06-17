Before the end of the coalition
Styrian ÖVP fires from all guns at Gewessler
Styrian against Styrian: The sparks are once again flying between Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler and Minister Leonore Gewessler. The ÖVP accuses the Greens of "dangerous political games". The FPÖ sees nothing but a coalition shambles. The reactions.
The series of conflicts between Governor Christopher Drexler and Leonore Gewessler, Minister for the Environment and Transport, is endless - Gewessler finally broke the camel's back with her approval of the EU Nature Conservation Act. Drexler speaks of an "unprecedented event", accusing the Green Party of "breaking democratic rules": "The fact that a federal minister is brushing aside democratic decisions is not only highly questionable, but also a dangerous game with applicable law." Gewessler was merely representing her private opinion.
Our substantive criticism of the ultimately unpredictable bureaucracy and overregulation of the EU's planned renaturation law remains valid.
LH Christopher Drexler
Irresponsible and dangerous
The young farmers are also sharply critical - on the one hand of the renaturation law, which is "well-intentioned, but very badly done": "The consequence of this is that farmers and foresters will be overwhelmed by more and more bureaucracy and could give up their farms, as more and more evidence and reporting will be required." And secondly to Leonore Gewessler: "The fact that an environment minister is making such a far-reaching decision over the heads of those involved for ideological reasons is not only irresponsible, but really dangerous in terms of democratic policy."
The Styrian Greens naturally see things differently. An "overjoyed" Sandra Krautwaschl applauds the minister for this "important and courageous decision": "The decision is clear proof that a resolute environmental policy is feasible and necessary." It is a huge opportunity to reconcile nature conservation and prosperous agriculture and to ensure a good life for us and future generations, says Krautwaschl.
FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek, however, can only shake his head at the "turquoise-green theater": "The public bickering between the ÖVP and the Greens is a foreign policy embarrassment of the highest order!" For him, this coalition is de facto history, "with the free play of forces, the most expensive time for the taxpayer begins".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
