Styrian ÖVP fires from all guns at Gewessler

The young farmers are also sharply critical - on the one hand of the renaturation law, which is "well-intentioned, but very badly done": "The consequence of this is that farmers and foresters will be overwhelmed by more and more bureaucracy and could give up their farms, as more and more evidence and reporting will be required." And secondly to Leonore Gewessler: "The fact that an environment minister is making such a far-reaching decision over the heads of those involved for ideological reasons is not only irresponsible, but really dangerous in terms of democratic policy."