Earlier election date would no longer be possible

"Free play of forces"

Once again, there would be a free play of forces in the National Council. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer could propose to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen that individual or all Green ministers be dismissed. The Greens would probably not agree to the replacement of only Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, said Zögernitz. ÖVP ministers could then temporarily take over her responsibilities. This had already happened several times in the past. Alternatively, experts could take over the Green ministries.