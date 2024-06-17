Coalition crisis
Earlier election date would no longer be possible
Despite the dispute between the black-green coalition, it is clear that September 29 remains the election date. This has now been stated by the former ÖVP party director Werner Zögernitz. An earlier date would no longer be possible.
As reported, the government set September 29 as the date for the National Council elections last week. On Wednesday or Thursday, the corresponding ordinance is to be passed in the National Council. According to Werner Zögernitz, President of the Institute for Parliamentarism and Democracy, there are various scenarios as to who would govern until the next government is sworn in.
"Free play of forces"
Once again, there would be a free play of forces in the National Council. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer could propose to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen that individual or all Green ministers be dismissed. The Greens would probably not agree to the replacement of only Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, said Zögernitz. ÖVP ministers could then temporarily take over her responsibilities. This had already happened several times in the past. Alternatively, experts could take over the Green ministries.
Resignation of the entire government?
Nehammer could also propose the resignation of the entire government. In all cases, however, the Federal President has the final say and must ensure that the offices are continued in accordance with the constitution. Austria has only ever had an expert government once before, for seven months from June 2019. At that time, ÖVP Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was declared no longer trustworthy.
A government without a parliamentary majority is a death squad.
Ex-ÖVP-Klubdirektor Werner Zögernitz
However, a new government before the election would currently have to expect a motion of no confidence in the National Council, said Zögernitz. "A government that does not have a parliamentary majority is a death squad." For Nehammer, it also makes a difference whether he is running as Federal Chancellor or just as party chairman.
