Portugal v Czech Republic – LIVE from 9pm

10 games, 10 wins and a goal difference of 36:2: Portugal's national soccer team's European Championship qualifying campaign could not have gone better. Today they will now have to prove this strength in their first final round match in Leipzig against the Czech Republic. As in the head-to-head duels at the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, the aim is to secure a victory. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still in a scoring mood despite his 39 years.
Already there against the Czechs in 2008
Ronaldo was also involved when the Portuguese beat the Czechs 3:1 in the second group game in Geneva at Euro 2008, thanks in part to a 2:1 goal from the star striker. In the Euro 2012 quarter-finals in Warsaw, he was the match-winner with the only goal in the 79th minute. It would be anything but a surprise if Ronaldo scored in a third consecutive European Championship duel, especially as he reminded us of his best times with a remarkable brace in the European Championship dress rehearsal, a 3-0 win against Ireland. On this form, international goals 129 and 130 will not be his last.
He scored 14 of them at European Championship level alone, putting the attacker unchallenged at the top of the all-time scoring list, and with 25 European Championship appearances, he is the measure of all things in this category even before his sixth European Championship. At Euro 2021, only the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, who won the German double with Leverkusen this season, also scored five goals. The Czech Republic's backline is therefore aware of who the focus needs to be on.
"I don't think there is an answer to the question of how to defend against Ronaldo. You just have to try to make life as difficult as possible for him and be lucky enough to get the ball off him," said Czech defender Tomas Vlcek. It will be important to stop passes to the five-time world footballer, who has scored 44 times in 45 competitive games for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. "Because in certain situations it's simply not possible to defend against him," Vlcek is aware.
The Portuguese also beat the Czechs in the 2022 Nations League (2:0 in Lisbon, 4:0 in Prague). This means they have won the last four encounters and have not conceded a goal on three occasions. This is another reason why the role of favorites is clear. "It's normal for expectations to be high because we have a strong team, but we first have to prove that on the pitch," said midfielder Vitinha.
"We have to reach our performance limits"
There is respect for the opponents, even though they are ranked 36th in the world, well behind the sixth-placed Portuguese side, who have won 13 of their 15 international matches under Roberto Martinez. "They are experienced at finals, where it always comes down to details in the games. That's why we have to push ourselves to the limit to win," said right-back Diogo Dalot.
Defensive veteran Pepe, who at 41 years and 113 days could become the oldest European Championship player if he plays on Tuesday, is also expected to make a contribution. The current record holder since the 2016 round of 16 is Hungary's former goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly with 40 years and 86 days. Portugal are dreaming of a second European Championship title after 2016, but at the last European Championship in 2021, the Czech Republic made it through to the quarter-finals (1:2 against Denmark) before the Portuguese were knocked out by Belgium in the round of 16.
Czech team boss Ivan Hasek is eagerly awaiting his European Championship debut in a clash between two regulars at the finals. "We can finish last in the group, but we can also win it. I believe in my team," said the 60-year-old. With Ronaldo, "one of the best players in history" awaits as an opponent. "It's a valuable experience for all of us and I'm not the only one who is really looking forward to this game. We just can't be too anxious," said Hasek.
He played for the then Czechoslovakia in their 1-0 win over Austria at the 1990 World Cup in the USA. He had also previously won two World Cup qualifiers with them and drawn one against Portugal. He has yet to taste defeat, perhaps a good omen. Turkey (FIFA-40th) and European Championship debutants Georgia (FIFA-75th) are two other beatable opponents in Group F.
