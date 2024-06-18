Portugal v Czech Republic – LIVE from 9pm

Already there against the Czechs in 2008

Ronaldo was also involved when the Portuguese beat the Czechs 3:1 in the second group game in Geneva at Euro 2008, thanks in part to a 2:1 goal from the star striker. In the Euro 2012 quarter-finals in Warsaw, he was the match-winner with the only goal in the 79th minute. It would be anything but a surprise if Ronaldo scored in a third consecutive European Championship duel, especially as he reminded us of his best times with a remarkable brace in the European Championship dress rehearsal, a 3-0 win against Ireland. On this form, international goals 129 and 130 will not be his last.