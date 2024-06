Salzburg’s oldest priest dies at the age of 103

The Archdiocese of Salzburg honored the life of the deceased priest, who worked for many years as a pastor in the parishes of Hallein and Dürrnberg. Born in 1920 in Georgswalde, Bohemia, Rudolf was ordained a priest on July 10, 1949 by the then Archbishop Andreas Rohracher. He was initially a co-operator in Straßwalchen, Oberndorf and Golling, and from 1965 he was vicar of the town and parish provost. From 1972 to 1992, he was active as parish priest in the village of Dürrnberg in the municipality of Hallein. Rudolf was also an enthusiastic mountaineer who, according to the archdiocese, conquered many peaks in Austria and abroad.