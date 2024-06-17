Renaturation Act
Praise and blame for Gewessler’s solo effort in Brussels
Against the will of the ÖVP, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) approved the EU renaturation law on Monday, thereby securing the decisive majority in the EU Parliament. In Upper Austria, this has been met with jubilation by her clientele - but criticism has come from the Black-Blue coalition and the agricultural sector.
"A great day for nature and the environment on a historic scale," says Green Party leader and Upper Austrian Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder euphorically. Minister Leonore Gewessler had shown "courage, determination and a sense of responsibility" with her vote in favor of the EU renaturation law. Without her vote, the "groundbreaking law", which is "indispensable for our ecosystems and the fight against the consequences of the climate crisis", would have been off the table.
Wanted by 82 percent of Austrians
Laila Kriechbaum from Fridays for Future also sees this as a "huge success". The "pressure from the population" ultimately led to Gewessler's approval. After all, according to a market survey, 82 percent of Austrians wanted the renaturation law and it was supported by science. Kriechbaum also believes that Austria will be "on the right side of history" as a result of the decision.
With her decision, Minister Gewessler is not only following what is objectively necessary, but also the wishes of the people.
Umweltlandesrat Stefan Kaineder (Grüne)
Most habitats in "poor condition"
What is the law actually about? "EU countries must restore at least 30 percent of habitats in poor condition by 2030, 60 percent by 2040 and 90 percent by 2050," according to the European Parliament's website. The background to this is that 80 percent of habitats in Europe are in "poor condition".
Lawsuit and complaint
However, Gewessler's unilateral action has triggered a massive coalition crisis at federal level: The ÖVP, which is strictly opposed to the law, has announced an action for annulment at the European Court of Justice and a complaint against Gewessler for abuse of office.
"Questionable understanding of democracy"
In Upper Austria, the ÖVP is also taking the minister to court. LH Thomas Stelzer attests to the Green politician's "questionable understanding of democracy". Every politician must abide by the constitution. "That cannot be changed."
Every party has its program and its priorities - but every politician has to abide by the constitution. The behavior of Environment Minister Gewessler shows a questionable understanding of democracy.
Landeshauptmann Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP)
"Well-intentioned, poorly implemented"
In terms of content, representatives of the agricultural sector are particularly opposed to the law, which in their view endangers domestic farmland and therefore security of supply. The law was "well-intentioned, but poorly implemented", criticized Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), member of the state council for agriculture. So far, there are only headings - nothing more. "However, as with every contract, 30,000 farmers in Upper Austria want to know what they are getting into."
Double the chaos
FPÖ leader and nature conservation advisor Manfred Haimbuchner is also literally overflowing with criticism of the "chaos surrounding the vote on the renaturation chaos", as he put it on Monday. "The renaturation ordinance represents a massive encroachment on the property rights and freedoms of Austrians." With their approach, Gewessler and the Greens would be accepting a "state crisis".
