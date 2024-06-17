Praise and blame for Gewessler’s solo effort in Brussels

"Well-intentioned, poorly implemented"

In terms of content, representatives of the agricultural sector are particularly opposed to the law, which in their view endangers domestic farmland and therefore security of supply. The law was "well-intentioned, but poorly implemented", criticized Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), member of the state council for agriculture. So far, there are only headings - nothing more. "However, as with every contract, 30,000 farmers in Upper Austria want to know what they are getting into."