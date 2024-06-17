Monroe had hot quickie before Kennedy serenade

Quick sex with Bobby

Before the famous "Happy Birthday Mr. President" birthday serenade at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962, Monroe decided she wanted to look like Marlene Dietrich. She even contacted her German colleague. The "blue angel" even sent her the dress for the big performance, created by Dietrich's favorite designer Jean Louis. Half an hour before her performance, Bobby Kennedy appeared in Marilyn's dressing room. The two spent 15 minutes alone together. Callahan writes: "Marilyn knew that both Kennedys wanted her and she wanted them both. Jack had the power, but Bobby had a depth that attracted her. Red-cheeked after quick sex with Bobby, she showed up late and drunk on stage - where she stood in the spotlight in her skintight dress, attracting all eyes." JFK's friend Hugh Sidey described what followed: "You could smell her lust and Jack almost collapsed with desire." Later that night at a private party, the only photo showing the Kennedys and Monroe together was taken. The snapshot remained under lock and key until 2010. In the picture, Marilyn looks serious, while Jack and Bobby to her left and right have turned away from the camera.