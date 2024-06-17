Mats Hummels’ move is taking shape

No European Championship ticket

The defender was trained in the youth ranks of FC Bayern and also made his professional debut there in 2007. This was followed by a first move to Dortmund in January 2008, where he became German champion in 2011 and 2012. In 2016, the now established international returned to Bayern as world champion. Hummels celebrated three more championships with the record champions. His return to the Ruhr region followed in the summer of 2019. He won the cup once again with BVB in 2021. The 78-time German international was not considered for the home European Championships.