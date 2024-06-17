After leaving Dortmund
Mats Hummels’ move is taking shape
After leaving Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels is already on the verge of his next sporting adventure: the German central defender's move to AS Roma is taking shape!
It has been official since Friday: Mats Hummels is leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 35-year-old did not receive a new contract with the German Bundesliga club. He played a major part in BVB's run to the Champions League final last season with some outstanding games. The 0:2 in the final against Real Madrid on June 1 marked the end of the 2014 world champion's BVB career.
And what happens now? As reported by the "Gazzetta dello Sport", a move to AS Roma is in the offing. There is talk of a two-year contract plus an option for a further season. Hummels would also settle for a lower salary. The negotiations are apparently on the home straight.
No European Championship ticket
The defender was trained in the youth ranks of FC Bayern and also made his professional debut there in 2007. This was followed by a first move to Dortmund in January 2008, where he became German champion in 2011 and 2012. In 2016, the now established international returned to Bayern as world champion. Hummels celebrated three more championships with the record champions. His return to the Ruhr region followed in the summer of 2019. He won the cup once again with BVB in 2021. The 78-time German international was not considered for the home European Championships.
