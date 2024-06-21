Rennweg has a baker again PHOTO KOMMT

How the village is to be strengthened

A cooperation between Café Cappuccino, Fleischveredelung Peitler and the bakery is intended to ensure better security of supply. "The operators will offer their products in the restaurants. For example, customers will be able to purchase desserts after the bakery has closed." The Katschtal valley has one more doctor: Jutta Nagele will move into the premises of the Grosek bakery, filling a vacancy. Making the Pöllatal car-free is another of the head of the municipality's plans: "The Tschutschu-Bahn should collect guests directly in the village, so that the center is revitalized." This requires parking spaces. These are to be created on the B99.