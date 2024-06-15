Without Russia
Today and on Sunday, high-ranking politicians are meeting in Switzerland to discuss peace prospects for Ukraine. The two-day conference, initiated by Ukraine, is being attended by 57 countries at the level of heads of state and government.
The conference on peace in Ukraine, which will be opened by Swiss President Viola Amherd, is intended to create the conditions for a subsequent peace summit with the participation of Russia. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is also taking part. "The dying must come to an end", he was quoted as saying. Global food security is a key point of the discussions.
100 delegations have registered
Russia and countries close to Moscow, such as China, are not taking part this time. Humanitarian issues, food and nuclear security will be among the topics discussed. In addition to Nehammer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who had asked Switzerland to attend the conference, is also due to take part. Vice President Kamala Harris from the USA plans to attend. A total of 90 delegations were registered at the beginning of the week.
Thousands of security personnel on duty
The conference will take place on the Bürgenstock, a mountain ridge a good 1100 meters high directly on Lake Lucerne. A large luxury hotel complex is located there. In addition to police and security forces, Switzerland has also deployed 4,000 soldiers to provide security.
According to the Swiss news agency sda, "extraordinary security measures" will ensure that everything runs smoothly. These include precautions against biological and cyber attacks as well as counter-espionage.
