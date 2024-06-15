100 delegations have registered

Russia and countries close to Moscow, such as China, are not taking part this time. Humanitarian issues, food and nuclear security will be among the topics discussed. In addition to Nehammer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who had asked Switzerland to attend the conference, is also due to take part. Vice President Kamala Harris from the USA plans to attend. A total of 90 delegations were registered at the beginning of the week.