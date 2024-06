Proceedings against Lena Schilling discontinued

The case centers on allegations made by the Bohrn Mena couple that Schilling had falsely claimed that her husband had beaten his wife. "No one is above the law and should be allowed to spread such lies about others that threaten their existence with impunity," said foundation founder and columnist Sebastian Bohrn Mena. He and his wife Veronika, who works as an author among other things, had therefore filed a lawsuit against Schilling.