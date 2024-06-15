Tests before Marseille
“Already experiencing a good team spirit here”
The Olympic preparations of the Burgenland athletes from the sailing camp are in the final phase. Formula kiter Valentin Bontus, who recently came third at the World Championships, is currently training in the Olympic area off Marseille, as are Tanja Frank and Lukas Haberl (Nacra 17).
"We now know for sure that we are one of the top nations and that we can achieve a top result at the Games." The bronze medal at the World Championships in the Formula Kite certainly raised expectations for Valentin Bontus and his team for the Olympics.
The 23-year-old is currently spending a lot of time on the water in the Olympic waters off Marseille. "We have great wind, these are really good and structured training sessions," says the athlete from the Podersdorf Yacht Club. "I'm still pretty self-confident after the World Championships, I haven't lost my speed," he knows from the training comparison with a British and French colleague.
I don't feel any tension yet. But you can tell that it's getting more intense the closer we get to the games.
Valentin BONTUS
The fact that the other red-white-red athletes from the sailing camp are also currently training at Pointe Rouge is good for him: "You can already feel the team spirit that will be there at the Olympic Games."
"Getting into race mode"
Tanja Frank, bronze medallist in 2016 and already at the Games for the third time, knows this all too well - together with debutant Lukas Haberl, they are currently fine-tuning their equipment in the Nacra 17. "We are also focusing on acceleration, for example at the start. And it's important for us to get into race mode - and that only works here on site."
Testing out the sets
Windsurfer Lorena Abicht is currently taking a short break from Marseille in Geneva. "Here I'm going to the gym, but also to regenerate," says the 29-year-old, "before that I tested the sets provided in Marseille to filter out the fastest ones." For good speed at the Games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
