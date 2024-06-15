“Already experiencing a good team spirit here”

"Getting into race mode"

Tanja Frank, bronze medallist in 2016 and already at the Games for the third time, knows this all too well - together with debutant Lukas Haberl, they are currently fine-tuning their equipment in the Nacra 17. "We are also focusing on acceleration, for example at the start. And it's important for us to get into race mode - and that only works here on site."