Three years in prison for Hungarian professional burglar

According to the indictment, the accused Hungarian (73) is said to have committed seven burglaries between October 2021 and November 2022 and caused a high six-figure loss. "I didn't commit these crimes," denied the short family man at the start of the criminal proceedings in April, and immediately provided some adventurous explanations: In a jewelry store burglary in Linz, he had touched the broken shop window while strolling around, which is why his DNA was there.