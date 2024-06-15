Italy vs Albania – LIVE from 9pm

European Championship: Group B in the ticker
Defending champions Italy are an unknown quantity ahead of the start of this year's European Championship. The past few years have been ups and downs for the proud Azzurri - two failed World Cup qualifiers, a surprising change of coach, scandals and injury problems are evidence of this. A strong collective without big names should carry Italy in Germany and Albania should not be a stumbling block in Dortmund on Saturday (21:00/live ServusTV).
Italy played their first and last games at the 2021 European Championship. They started with a clear 3:0 victory over Turkey in Rome, after which coach Roberto Mancini's team also won the other two games in the group and reached the final. In London, the Italians finally triumphed over England on penalties to become European champions for the second time.
Italy are now dreaming of such a run again - although Group B with Spain and Croatia will be a difficult hurdle to overcome. Three years ago, it was clear that Mancini had enough quality in his squad to go far in the tournament. This year is a different story and there are serious doubts. However, three points are virtually a must at the start.
"Behaving like a defending champion"
There is no doubt about the coach's class. Luciano Spalletti took over in September 2023 following the unexpected departure of Mancini to Saudi Arabia, having previously led Napoli to the Serie A title. "In my opinion, going into the tournament as defending champions is an advantage. But we have to realize immediately that we have to behave like the defending champions," said the 65-year-old, who does not have nearly as many players at his disposal as he did during his time in Naples.
Before the EURO, Spalletti lost two central defenders in Francesco Acerbi (groin) and Giorgio Scalvini (cruciate ligament rupture). One possible replacement is Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino. Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a fracture to his metatarsal in the season finale and was ruled out for the major event, while Sandro Tonali is missing due to his ban for illegal betting. Leonardo Spinazzola and Marco Verratti are no longer an option due to fitness concerns. Nicolo Barella of champions Inter Milan is still suffering from an ailment and a decision on his participation is unlikely until shortly before the start of the match.
Austria's footballer of the century Herbert Prohaska, who once played for AS Roma and Inter, rates the Italians - who are unbeaten in six games - highly. "They're a class team, with players from Inter, Roma and Juventus. They are seasoned professionals who are not afraid of anyone," said the former Austrian team boss in an interview with APA. "And they have a very, very good coach."
Hopes for Atalanta professional
The new hope in attack is Gianluca Scamacca, who has scored a total of 19 goals for Atalanta Bergamo this season. Captain and one of the few real stars is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. "We'll undoubtedly be ready for this big event, which is a unique competition," said the 25-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain. "We're all here now to defend our title and do our best to get to the final."
Albania are entering their second European Championship tournament since 2016 with a young yet internationally experienced team made up entirely of legionnaires. Coach Sylvinho's squad topped their group in qualifying ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland. With captain Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta), Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), attacker Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo) and Kristjan Asllani (Inter), some of the mainstays play for Serie A clubs. A total of ten players in the squad earn their money in Italy.
The head coach also has an Italian connection, as Sylvinho was one of Roberto Mancini's assistants when he was in charge of Inter. "We're not afraid of anyone. It's true that Italy is strong, has a long history and is the favorite. But soccer teaches us that there are always surprises," said Djimsiti.
