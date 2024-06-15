Italy vs Albania – LIVE from 9pm

"Behaving like a defending champion"

There is no doubt about the coach's class. Luciano Spalletti took over in September 2023 following the unexpected departure of Mancini to Saudi Arabia, having previously led Napoli to the Serie A title. "In my opinion, going into the tournament as defending champions is an advantage. But we have to realize immediately that we have to behave like the defending champions," said the 65-year-old, who does not have nearly as many players at his disposal as he did during his time in Naples.