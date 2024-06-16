Vorteilswelt
EM in the ticker

Poland v Netherlands LIVE from 3pm

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 06:31

Kick-off in Austria's European Championship Group D: Poland take on the Netherlands. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 3 pm - see ticker below.

Click here for the live ticker:

No Robert Lewandowski, no Frenkie de Jong: In the first game of Austria's group, two central figures are missing on both sides. While outsiders Poland will have to make do without star striker Lewandowski in Hamburg, Oranje playmaker De Jong will miss the entire EURO in Germany through injury. However, the Netherlands are still skeptical about Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski is out - or is he?
Robert Lewandowski is out - or is he?
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bonds coach Ronald Koeman does not entirely trust the information provided by the Polish team doctor. According to the report, the Barca goal scorer tore a muscle fiber in his thigh in the last test against Turkey (2:1) and will miss the opening game - everything will be tried for the second group match against Austria on June 21. "Who knows if all the reports are true. I always have doubts," said Koeman ahead of the game at the Oranje's headquarters in Wolfsburg. "We'll see on Sunday whether he plays or not. There's no question that he's an exceptional attacker."

Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman
(Bild: AP/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Poland coach irritated
Poland coach Michal Probierz reacted with some irritation to these statements. "He may have enormous knowledge about injuries. I don't have that, I simply have confidence in our medical department. There's a saying: 'Tell the truth and people will think you're lying'. That fits in this case," explained neo-team boss Probierz, who wants to remain unbeaten for the ninth competitive game in a row.

"We won't be afraid. We also have a chance in this game, even if Robert Lewandowski doesn't play," explained Lewandowski's strike partner Karol Swiderski, who was at least slightly sore on his ankle after his jubilant hoopla on Monday. The fact that a third striker, Arkadiusz Milik, is out for the entire final round makes things even more difficult. "The fact that we are the underdogs can be our advantage," hoped midfielder Jakub Moder.

With or without Lewandowski, the Netherlands will go into the game at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg as clear favorites. Even if De Jong and Teun Koopmeiners from Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo, two key midfielders in the 4-3-3 system, had to withdraw shortly before the tournament due to injury. "That's very bitter for the lads, but also for us," said Koeman, who called up two players, Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

