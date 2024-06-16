EM in the ticker
Poland v Netherlands LIVE from 3pm
Kick-off in Austria's European Championship Group D: Poland take on the Netherlands. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 3 pm - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
No Robert Lewandowski, no Frenkie de Jong: In the first game of Austria's group, two central figures are missing on both sides. While outsiders Poland will have to make do without star striker Lewandowski in Hamburg, Oranje playmaker De Jong will miss the entire EURO in Germany through injury. However, the Netherlands are still skeptical about Lewandowski.
Bonds coach Ronald Koeman does not entirely trust the information provided by the Polish team doctor. According to the report, the Barca goal scorer tore a muscle fiber in his thigh in the last test against Turkey (2:1) and will miss the opening game - everything will be tried for the second group match against Austria on June 21. "Who knows if all the reports are true. I always have doubts," said Koeman ahead of the game at the Oranje's headquarters in Wolfsburg. "We'll see on Sunday whether he plays or not. There's no question that he's an exceptional attacker."
Poland coach irritated
Poland coach Michal Probierz reacted with some irritation to these statements. "He may have enormous knowledge about injuries. I don't have that, I simply have confidence in our medical department. There's a saying: 'Tell the truth and people will think you're lying'. That fits in this case," explained neo-team boss Probierz, who wants to remain unbeaten for the ninth competitive game in a row.
"We won't be afraid. We also have a chance in this game, even if Robert Lewandowski doesn't play," explained Lewandowski's strike partner Karol Swiderski, who was at least slightly sore on his ankle after his jubilant hoopla on Monday. The fact that a third striker, Arkadiusz Milik, is out for the entire final round makes things even more difficult. "The fact that we are the underdogs can be our advantage," hoped midfielder Jakub Moder.
With or without Lewandowski, the Netherlands will go into the game at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg as clear favorites. Even if De Jong and Teun Koopmeiners from Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo, two key midfielders in the 4-3-3 system, had to withdraw shortly before the tournament due to injury. "That's very bitter for the lads, but also for us," said Koeman, who called up two players, Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.