Calm returns after looting

Overwhelming solidarity after the floods

With the ban on entering the area and the ban on entering squares, the feeling of safety in Unterschützen has also increased again. It is overwhelming to see how the emergency organizations, employees of the building directorate, but also people from the population and volunteers from Team Austria are working together to help those affected. Whether big or small, everyone is pitching in with the work, agreed the representatives of the Oberwart district fire brigade command, the delegation from the Austrian Armed Forces and the district governor during an on-site inspection.