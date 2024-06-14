Storm aftermath
Calm returns after looting
The ban on entering Unterschützen in Burgenland is having an effect: the access roads to the village are being controlled by security forces and the feeling of security is slowly returning to the population.
There was huge uncertainty among the population when looters discovered Unterschützen, which had been particularly hard hit by the floods, for themselves: The "garbage tourists" dug into piles of bulky waste and even entered houses and gardens. As reported, the district authority of Oberwart finally prohibited access to the district of the municipality of Oberschützen with a ban on entering the area.
Prohibition of entry and access for a maximum of three months
Until further notice, but for a maximum of three months, only local residents, police, ambulance, fire department and army personnel as well as people with express permission from the authorities are now allowed to enter the village. "An unusual measure in unusual times, but one that is having an effect," confirms Mayor Hans Unger. Police, the army and pilots are increasingly monitoring the entrance system, says the head of the village.
Meanwhile, the clean-up work continues. Cellars are being pumped out and cleared of mud, damaged inventory that can no longer be used is being cleared out. "The mood among the population is good. It's nice to see that everyone is sticking together and that hope is returning after the disaster," says Unger.
Overwhelming solidarity after the floods
With the ban on entering the area and the ban on entering squares, the feeling of safety in Unterschützen has also increased again. It is overwhelming to see how the emergency organizations, employees of the building directorate, but also people from the population and volunteers from Team Austria are working together to help those affected. Whether big or small, everyone is pitching in with the work, agreed the representatives of the Oberwart district fire brigade command, the delegation from the Austrian Armed Forces and the district governor during an on-site inspection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
