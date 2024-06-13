Organizers satisfied
Kick-off for Nova Rock was “relaxed”
This year's Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, kicked off on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Everything and everyone was "very relaxed", according to the event team and the emergency services. They are expecting 200,000 visitors over four days.
The arrival on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning went smoothly and without any traffic jams, according to the Burgenland Provincial Police Directorate. In addition, the ground was dry, which made it possible to drive to the parking lots without complications. In order to divide up the crowds, the ÖAMTC said that the approach would be routed to the Mönchhof and Nickelsdorf highway exits.
First sprains and cuts
From a medical point of view, the arrival days and the night into Thursday were also calm. "So far, we have had to deal with problems such as sprains, ankle injuries, bee stings, cuts and abrasions," said Head of Operations Hans-Peter Polzer. A total of 500 Red Cross employees are on duty.
Rocking sounds
"Everything and everyone very relaxed," was the positive conclusion. The festival began on Thursday with the English band Hot Milk, and actor Keanu Reeves was also expected to perform with his band Dogstar. Kerry King, guitarist and songwriter from Slayer, the US rock band Green Day and their British colleagues Sisters of Mercy will also be performing on the first day.
From Austria, the Viennese punk shock rockers Bloodsucking Zombies from outer space will be performing. 200,000 festival guests are expected by Sunday. There will also be rides such as a Ferris wheel and chain carousel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
