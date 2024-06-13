Ground-breaking ceremony: cable car project on Rangger Köpfl

In future, guests will have a flexible choice between a gondola or chairlift ride. Manuel Hujara, Managing Director of Bergbahnen Oberperfuss, believes that the quality of transportation will be improved: "The replacement of the old T-bar lift with the modern combined lift is a milestone for our ski area. This development will help us to safeguard our offer in both summer and winter." Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer is also convinced of the importance of the construction project: "We need areas like Rangger Köpfl - it's where our children learn to ski and where the population relaxes."