"Peter Anich III"
Ground-breaking ceremony: cable car project on Rangger Köpfl
The ground-breaking ceremony for the new cable car project heralded the start of comprehensive modernization on Rangger Köpfl. In addition to the lift facilities, sustainability and environmental compatibility will also be taken into account.
The "Peter Anich III" cable car project will replace the 53-year-old, 1,700-metre-long existing T-bar lift with a modern combination lift from Doppelmayr. The new installation combines 8-seater gondolas and 6-seater chairs over a total length of 1,300 meters.
This development will help us to safeguard our offer in both summer and winter.
Manuel Hujara, GF der Bergbahnen Oberperfuss
In future, guests will have a flexible choice between a gondola or chairlift ride. Manuel Hujara, Managing Director of Bergbahnen Oberperfuss, believes that the quality of transportation will be improved: "The replacement of the old T-bar lift with the modern combined lift is a milestone for our ski area. This development will help us to safeguard our offer in both summer and winter." Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer is also convinced of the importance of the construction project: "We need areas like Rangger Köpfl - it's where our children learn to ski and where the population relaxes."
With the new combined lift, we are not only securing the future viability of operations on the Rangger Köpfl and thus tourism in the region.
Peter Paul Mölk, Obmann von Innsbruck Tourismus
Financing a combined solution
A total of 8.2 million euros is being invested in the "Peter Anich III" project. In addition to the Bergbahnen Oberperfuss' own funds, subsidies from the owners and the municipality of Oberperfuss, money is also being provided by Innsbruck Tourismus and a state subsidy. "With the new combined lift, we are not only securing the future viability of operations at Rangger Köpfl and thus tourism in the region. The latest investments in the cable cars have already shown that businesses are following suit and also investing," outlines Peter Paul Mölk, Chairman of Innsbruck Tourismus.
Sustainability as the top priority
When implementing the project, the operators want to place great emphasis on environmental compatibility. The modernization will take place without any significant expansion of the area. Short distances and the use of existing infrastructure minimize additional land consumption and environmental impact during the construction phase. In the interests of reliable advance planning, all the necessary permits for the project were obtained from the nature conservation department of the province of Tyrol long before construction began.
