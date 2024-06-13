Cash crash in Lower Austria: the budget is in the red

"Of course this is unpleasant"

State Finance Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko: "Of course this is unpleasant. But a lack of revenue shares, falling income, rising costs and the general economic situation mean that we also have to expect a deficit for the 2025/26 double budget." At 350 million and then 256 million euros. This is because the public sector is also affected by inflation. "We had to react to this in our budget. For example, we have recorded a total of 90 million euros in additional expenditure for increased personnel and energy costs," explains Schleritzko.