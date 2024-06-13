"Tied up for 2 months"
Hamas hostage reports torture and mistreatment
Just last Saturday, Andrey Kozlov was freed together with three other hostages who had been in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas for months. His mother and girlfriend have now reported Kozlov's gruesome accounts.
The 27-year-old was held hostage for two months, his mother said in an interview on the Israeli Kan channel on Wednesday. Kozlov and three other hostages were freed in a dramatic military operation on Saturday. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 274 Palestinians were killed.
Kidnapped at a music festival
Kozlov's mother reported that his hands were initially tied behind his back. When he was finally gagged with his hands in front of his upper body, it seemed like a gift to him. The Russian-born man was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7. According to Israeli media, he was working there as a security guard.
In the interview, the man's parents also spoke of their son being tortured and punished. He was covered with many blankets on very hot days, for example. He described one guard in particular as cruel.
Hostages feared being killed
Kozlov's mother told the Israeli news website "ynet" that her son had told her that he and his two fellow prisoners had experienced things that he would not tell her about. He reports everything he reveals from his time as a hostage with humor out of compassion for his parents. According to the report, his father said that his son had initially feared that the Israeli special forces would kill the hostages when he was rescued. Several media outlets reported, citing Kozlov's parents, that the men had been told that Israel wanted the hostages dead.
According to his parents, it helped the 27-year-old a lot to have been together with two other hostages. The two men were also freed on Saturday. At the same time, a woman kidnapped from Israel was also rescued from a building nearby.
Kozlov's girlfriend told the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 that the three men had been held captive in four different apartments over the period. In October and November last year, they hardly had anything to eat. Kozlov was allowed to shower once a week. According to the woman, the three hostages were subjected to severe psychological abuse.
