Hamas hostage reports torture and mistreatment

Hostages feared being killed

Kozlov's mother told the Israeli news website "ynet" that her son had told her that he and his two fellow prisoners had experienced things that he would not tell her about. He reports everything he reveals from his time as a hostage with humor out of compassion for his parents. According to the report, his father said that his son had initially feared that the Israeli special forces would kill the hostages when he was rescued. Several media outlets reported, citing Kozlov's parents, that the men had been told that Israel wanted the hostages dead.