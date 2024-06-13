The golf dream couple is separated by almost 20 million dollars

"It's like dancing around a fire"

Emma played Pinehurst No.2 in 2012 as a young girl after the US Kids Golf event: "The fairways are narrow, the greens are as fast as an arrow. There is maximum difficulty everywhere here." Straka nods: "The US Open is always the biggest test of golf and the biggest mental test. It's like dancing around a fire. One step too close to the flames - and you burn yourself." Commenting on fifth place at "The Memorial Tournament" in Dublin (Ohio), the 31-year-old said: "There was a bogey lurking on almost every hole. Nevertheless, I had a round without dropping a shot on Saturday. Things didn't go quite as smoothly on Sunday, but I fought back and am ready for the US Open." The 2023 event was endowed with 20 million dollars in prize money.