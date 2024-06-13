Spitz and Straka
The golf dream couple is separated by almost 20 million dollars
They are the current red-white-red golf dream couple - Emma Spitz and Sepp Straka. She will be playing in Rome from Thursday, he at the US Open in Pinehurst. The difference in prize money is almost 20 million dollars.
They are the current red-white-red golf dream couple - Emma Spitz and Sepp Straka. The 23-year-old, who recently missed out on her first tournament victory in Berlin only in a play-off, is the best Austrian on the Ladies European Tour. The Viennese is the only Austrian professional on the PGA Tour, where he is the third-best European behind Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg in tenth place in the annual rankings. After four strong top ten results in the past few weeks, Sepp will be attacking at the US Open in Pinehurst from Thursday.
Few mistakes more important than full attack
Spitz has a lot of confidence in Straka on the legendary golf course in North Carolina: "When you're actually so far ahead almost every week on the PGA Tour, you no longer have any weaknesses in your game. Sepp always plays the ball where he wants it to go. At the US Open, it's not the player who attacks fully who wins, but the one who makes the fewest mistakes. So this course could play perfectly into his hands."
"It's like dancing around a fire"
Emma played Pinehurst No.2 in 2012 as a young girl after the US Kids Golf event: "The fairways are narrow, the greens are as fast as an arrow. There is maximum difficulty everywhere here." Straka nods: "The US Open is always the biggest test of golf and the biggest mental test. It's like dancing around a fire. One step too close to the flames - and you burn yourself." Commenting on fifth place at "The Memorial Tournament" in Dublin (Ohio), the 31-year-old said: "There was a bogey lurking on almost every hole. Nevertheless, I had a round without dropping a shot on Saturday. Things didn't go quite as smoothly on Sunday, but I fought back and am ready for the US Open." The 2023 event was endowed with 20 million dollars in prize money.
Scheffler already raked in 24 million dollars in prize money this year
A year ago, Wyndham Clark received 3.6 million dollars in prize money for his victory. Straka has earned 3.8 million dollars so far this season and has career prize money of 17 million dollars. But luxury is not important to him: "I don't have any expensive watches, I still drive the car I bought in 2018. The only thing we treated ourselves to was a house." Regarding serial winner Scottie Scheffler, who has an incredible 24 million dollars in prize money this year, Sepp says: "It's almost impossible to beat Scottie." Emma, who is in a relationship with tennis player Gerald Melzer, can only dream of the impressive millions on the PGA Tour. At the Ladies Italian Open, she and the other players at the Golf Nazionale in Rome are competing for just 300,000 euros in prize money.
