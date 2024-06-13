Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spitz and Straka

The golf dream couple is separated by almost 20 million dollars

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 06:15

They are the current red-white-red golf dream couple - Emma Spitz and Sepp Straka. She will be playing in Rome from Thursday, he at the US Open in Pinehurst. The difference in prize money is almost 20 million dollars.

comment0 Kommentare

They are the current red-white-red golf dream couple - Emma Spitz and Sepp Straka. The 23-year-old, who recently missed out on her first tournament victory in Berlin only in a play-off, is the best Austrian on the Ladies European Tour. The Viennese is the only Austrian professional on the PGA Tour, where he is the third-best European behind Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg in tenth place in the annual rankings. After four strong top ten results in the past few weeks, Sepp will be attacking at the US Open in Pinehurst from Thursday.

Emma Spitz (front) is going full throttle on the Ladies European Tour. (Bild: TRISTAN JONES/Ladies European Tour)
Emma Spitz (front) is going full throttle on the Ladies European Tour.
(Bild: TRISTAN JONES/Ladies European Tour)

Few mistakes more important than full attack
Spitz has a lot of confidence in Straka on the legendary golf course in North Carolina: "When you're actually so far ahead almost every week on the PGA Tour, you no longer have any weaknesses in your game. Sepp always plays the ball where he wants it to go. At the US Open, it's not the player who attacks fully who wins, but the one who makes the fewest mistakes. So this course could play perfectly into his hands."

Sepp Straka is really enjoying his golf right now. (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Sepp Straka is really enjoying his golf right now.
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

"It's like dancing around a fire"
Emma played Pinehurst No.2 in 2012 as a young girl after the US Kids Golf event: "The fairways are narrow, the greens are as fast as an arrow. There is maximum difficulty everywhere here." Straka nods: "The US Open is always the biggest test of golf and the biggest mental test. It's like dancing around a fire. One step too close to the flames - and you burn yourself." Commenting on fifth place at "The Memorial Tournament" in Dublin (Ohio), the 31-year-old said: "There was a bogey lurking on almost every hole. Nevertheless, I had a round without dropping a shot on Saturday. Things didn't go quite as smoothly on Sunday, but I fought back and am ready for the US Open." The 2023 event was endowed with 20 million dollars in prize money.

Scottie Scheffler is also almost unbeatable as a new dad. (Bild: 2024 Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler is also almost unbeatable as a new dad.
(Bild: 2024 Getty Images)

Scheffler already raked in 24 million dollars in prize money this year
A year ago, Wyndham Clark received 3.6 million dollars in prize money for his victory. Straka has earned 3.8 million dollars so far this season and has career prize money of 17 million dollars. But luxury is not important to him: "I don't have any expensive watches, I still drive the car I bought in 2018. The only thing we treated ourselves to was a house." Regarding serial winner Scottie Scheffler, who has an incredible 24 million dollars in prize money this year, Sepp says: "It's almost impossible to beat Scottie." Emma, who is in a relationship with tennis player Gerald Melzer, can only dream of the impressive millions on the PGA Tour. At the Ladies Italian Open, she and the other players at the Golf Nazionale in Rome are competing for just 300,000 euros in prize money.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf