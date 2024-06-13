Barbecued meat: cheap products are particularly harmful to the climate

Austrians are meat eaters

In Austria, annual meat consumption averages 59 kilograms per capita, which is three to five times higher than recommended by environmental and health experts. In return, the WWF called for a fundamental rethink on the part of supermarkets and politicians towards a sustainable change in diet: "Due to the increase in prices, the federal government should abolish VAT on fruit, vegetables and pulses and present a package of measures for a sustainable change in diet. So far, little to nothing has happened here," criticizes Bayaty.